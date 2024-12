Cape Girardeau fire report 11/3/17

Medical assists were made at 8:25 a.m. on Fountain Street; 9:14 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 9:46 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 10:20 a.m. on Linden Street; 5:02 p.m. on Centennial Drive; 8:07 p.m. on North Frederick Street and 8:31 p.m. on Franklin Avenue.