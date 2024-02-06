Cape Girardeau fire report 11-28-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Sunday n Medical assists were made at 3:03 a.m. on Interstate 55, 8:52 a.m. on Kingsway Drive, 12:35 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive and 9:32 p.m. on Clark Avenue. n At 3 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Shirley Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Sunday
Medical assists were made at 3:03 a.m. on Interstate 55, 8:52 a.m. on Kingsway Drive, 12:35 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive and 9:32 p.m. on Clark Avenue.
At 3 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Shirley Drive.
Monday
Medical assists were made at 5:03 a.m. on Interstate 55, 11:14 a.m. on Bernice Street, 1:25 p.m. on William Street, 2:55 p.m. on Towers Circle, 6:57 p.m. on Dunklin Street and 10:12 p.m. on Dearmont.
At 10 a.m., good intent call was made on Saddle Ridge Lane.
Tuesday
Medical assists were made at 5:38 a.m. on South Lorimier Street, 8:12 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 1:06 p.m. on South Spring Street, 3:34 p.m. on North Henderson Street, 5:46 p.m. on South Minnesota Avenue and 8:17 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
At 3:42 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
At 3:54 p.m., citizen assist was made on Etherton Drive.
At 8:50 p.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, was reported on Janet Drive.