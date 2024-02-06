blotter November 29, 2018

Cape Girardeau fire report 11-28-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Sunday n Medical assists were made at 3:03 a.m. on Interstate 55, 8:52 a.m. on Kingsway Drive, 12:35 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive and 9:32 p.m. on Clark Avenue. n At 3 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Shirley Drive...