Medical assists were made at 4:01 a.m. on Noble Court, 4:49 a.m. on North West End Boulevard, 6:22 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 8:07 a.m. on Westwood Drive, 9 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 4:35 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road, 6:44 p.m. on Big Bend Road, 6:59 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 8:15 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue.