All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterNovember 22, 2017
Cape Girardeau fire report 11/22/17
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 5:01 a.m. on Edgewood Road; 7:50 a.m. on South Louisiana Avenue; 8:23 a.m. on North Lorimier Street; 9:48 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 10:11 a.m. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 5:01 a.m. on Edgewood Road; 7:50 a.m. on South Louisiana Avenue; 8:23 a.m. on North Lorimier Street; 9:48 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 10:11 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 10:43 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 1:24 p.m. on William Street; 2:05 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 4:20 p.m. on Longview Drive; 4:32 p.m. on Independence Street; and 5:19 p.m. on South Ranney Avenue.
  • At 12:18 a.m., carbon monoxide incident on Brucher Street.
  • At 5:51 a.m., a call on South Spring Avenue.
  • At 10:22 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Walnut Street.
  • At 12:59 p.m., a call on David Street.
  • At 5:53 p.m., a call on William Street.
  • At 7:52 p.m., a call on Franks Lane.
  • At 10:28 p.m., a call on North Frederick Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy