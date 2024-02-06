Cape Girardeau fire report 11/22/17

Medical assists were made at 5:01 a.m. on Edgewood Road; 7:50 a.m. on South Louisiana Avenue; 8:23 a.m. on North Lorimier Street; 9:48 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 10:11 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 10:43 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 1:24 p.m. on William Street; 2:05 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 4:20 p.m. on Longview Drive; 4:32 p.m. on Independence Street; and 5:19 p.m. on South Ranney Avenue.