blotterNovember 21, 2017
Cape Girardeau fire report 11/21/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 8:42 a.m. on Towers Circle; 10:33 a.m. on Marroseann Drive; 11:17 a.m. on Cape LaCroix Road; 1:25 p.m. on Amblewood Drive; 2:23 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 2:37 p.m. on Wayne Street; and 4:54 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 8:53 a.m., citizen assist on Woodlawn Avenue.
  • At 9:27 a.m., no incident found on arrival on Broadway.
  • At 9:41 a.m., overpressure rupture of air or gas on North Main Street.
  • At 10:26 a.m., public-service assistance on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 6:17 p.m., unauthorized burning on Big Bend Road.
  • At 7:08 p.m., emergency medical service on South Spanish Street.
  • At 9:35 p.m., overheated motor on Whitelaw Avenue.
