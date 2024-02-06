Cape Girardeau fire report 11/20/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 3:18 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 7:17 a.m. on West Lorimier Street; 1:13 p.m. on North Park Avenue; 4:27 p.m. on Lawanda Drive; 4:37 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 7:20 p.m. on Big Bend Road; 9:42 p.m. on South Pacific Street; and 11:32 p.m. on Kingsway Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Wednesday
Medical assists were made at 3:18 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 7:17 a.m. on West Lorimier Street; 1:13 p.m. on North Park Avenue; 4:27 p.m. on Lawanda Drive; 4:37 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 7:20 p.m. on Big Bend Road; 9:42 p.m. on South Pacific Street; and 11:32 p.m. on Kingsway Drive.
At 1:04 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to South Sprigg Street.
At 6:29 p.m., motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 55.
At 8:57 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Normal Avenue.
At 10:04 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on South West End Boulevard.
At 11:05 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Frederick Street.
Thursday
Medical assists were made at 6:41 a.m. on Old Hopper Road; 6:53 a.m. on Minute Men Way; 7:54 a.m. on Terry Lane; 11:07 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:37 a.m. on Linden Street; 2:32 p.m. on South Park Avenue; 4:22 p.m. on Towers Circle; and 8:30 p.m. on Steven Drive.
At 5:11 a.m., assist invalid on Terry Lane.
At 9:18 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Interstate 55.
At 9:48 a.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on Notre Dame Drive.
At 10:44 a.m., good-intent call on South Frederick Street.
At 4:20 p.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Hanover Street.
At 7:31 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on Morgan Oak Street.
At 11:39 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Lynwood Hills Drive.
Friday
Medical assists were made at 2:33 a.m. on Clark Avenue; 9:06 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 11:03 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 11:07 a.m. on Audrey Street; 11:14 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 11:51 a.m. on Ritter Drive; noon on William Street; 2:22 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 5:14 p.m. on William Street; 5:40 p.m. on Linden Street; and 8:17 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive.
At 6:27 a.m., a call on Ritter Drive.
At 3:34 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Pioneer Drive.
At 3:37 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.
At 4:16 p.m., false alarm or false call on Sherwood Drive.
At 6:51 p.m., alarm system sounded on South Broadview Street.
At 10:13 p.m., smoke detector activation on Cape LaCroix Road.
At 10:42 p.m., smoke detector activation on Cape LaCroix Road.
Saturday
Medical assists were made at 1:21 a.m. on William Street; 4:53 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:56 a.m. on William Street; 2:39 p.m. on William Street; 3:58 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 6:21 p.m. on Linden Street; 6:46 p.m. on Linden Street; 7:38 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 8:25 p.m. on Independence Street; and 11:27 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
At 8:02 a.m., a call on Pear Tree Street.
At 8:50 a.m., a service call on Linden Street.
At 10:42 a.m., citizen assist on South West End Boulevard.
At 11:49 a.m., person in distress on Interstate 55.
At 12:23 p.m., unintentional transmission of alarm on South Main Street.
At 12:57 p.m., a call on Brookwood Drive.
At 1:01 p.m., motor-vehicle accident, with injuries, on Interstate 55.