Cape Girardeau fire report 11/20/17

Medical assists were made at 2:33 a.m. on Clark Avenue; 9:06 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 11:03 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 11:07 a.m. on Audrey Street; 11:14 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 11:51 a.m. on Ritter Drive; noon on William Street; 2:22 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 5:14 p.m. on William Street; 5:40 p.m. on Linden Street; and 8:17 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive.