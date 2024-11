Medical assists were made at 4:22 a.m. on Hazel Street; 9:21 a.m. at Beaudean Lane and Parkway Drive; 1:11 on Perryville Road and Bertling Street; 8:20 p.m. on Franks Lane; 9:28 p.m. on Perry Avenue; 10:06 p.m. on Mimosa Drive.