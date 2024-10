Medical assists were made at 2:33 a.m. on Grant Street; 3:13 a.m. on Carolina Lane; 7:11 a.m. on Albert Street; 10:21 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 11:27 a.m. at North Main Street and Broadway; 11:50 a.m. on West Cape Rock Drive; 12:43 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 2:11 p.m. on North Park Drive; 3:05 p.m. on Linden Street; 3:44 p.m. on Howell Street; 4:55 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:59 p.m. on South Ellis Street; 5:37 p.m. at North Middle and North Frederick streets.