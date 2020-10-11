Cape Girardeau fire report 11/10/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Nov. 6
- Medical assists were made at 4:37 a.m. on Earleen Drive; 4:38 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 5:11 a.m. on Longview Drive; 7:49 a.m. on Rivercrest Drive; 8:12 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 9:26 a.m. on Lacey Street; 12:39 p.m. on Bloomfield and Christine streets.
- At 12:53 a.m., commercial fire on North Street.
- At 4:03 a.m., lift assist on Earleen Drive.
Nov. 7
Medical assists were made at 4:19 p.m. on Lions Way; 6:56 p.m. on North Main Street.
- At 9:22 p.m., a fire alarm on North Spring Avenue.
Nov. 8
- Medical assists were made at 2:23 a.m. on Bertling Street; 3:26 a.m. on North Main Street; 3:54 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 9:24 a.m. on Anthony Drive; 10:14 a.m., North East Quarry Drive; 10:51 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:37 a.m. on William Street; 1:13 p.m. on Sherwood Drive; 1:17 p.m. on Copper Drive; 7 p.m. on Grandview Drive; 7:23 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 8:30 p.m. on Bloomfield Street.
- At 3:15 p.m., lift assist on North Wed End Boulevard.