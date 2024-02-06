Cape Girardeau Fire report 10/28/21

Medical assists were made at 5:14 a.m. on Edgewood Road; 9:41 a.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 4:11 p.m. at South Benton and Merriwether streets; 5:48 p.m. on Beavercreek Drive; 6:09 p.m. on Minute Men Way; 7:09 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.