October 28, 2021
Cape Girardeau Fire report 10/28/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct. 26 n Medical assists were made at 5:14 a.m. on Edgewood Road; 9:41 a.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 4:11 p.m. at South Benton and Merriwether streets; 5:48 p.m. on Beavercreek Drive; 6:09 p.m. on Minute Men Way; 7:09 p.m. on North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 26

  • Medical assists were made at 5:14 a.m. on Edgewood Road; 9:41 a.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 4:11 p.m. at South Benton and Merriwether streets; 5:48 p.m. on Beavercreek Drive; 6:09 p.m. on Minute Men Way; 7:09 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 11:18 a.m., mutual aid on Highway 25 in Chaffee, Missouri.
