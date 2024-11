Medical assists were made at 9:34 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 12:52 p.m. on Hickory Street; 12:53 p.m. on South Ellis Street; 4:41 p.m. on South Henderson Avenue; 6:45 p.m. on Sonnet Drive; 6:49 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 7:05 p.m. on Washington Avenue; 7:26 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 7:27 p.m. on Washington Avenue; 7:50 p.m. on Themis Street; 8:11 on Boxwood Drive; and 9:58 p.m. on Bloomfield Road.