October 22, 2021
Cape Girardeau Fire report 10/22/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 20

  • Medical assists were made at 7:15 a.m. on William Street; 11:13 a.m. on Brink Avenue; 1208 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive; 6:46 p.m. on Pioneer Drive.
  • At 1:51 a.m., lift assist on Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 4:48 a.m., lift assist on East Summerfield Way.
  • At 8:15 a.m., fire alarm on South Spring Avenue.
  • At 9:31 a.m., lift assist on Albert Street.
  • At 4:13 p.m., lift assist on Albert Street.
