Cape Girardeau Fire report 10/22/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Oct. 20
Medical assists were made at 7:15 a.m. on William Street; 11:13 a.m. on Brink Avenue; 1208 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive; 6:46 p.m. on Pioneer Drive.
At 1:51 a.m., lift assist on Jefferson Avenue.
At 4:48 a.m., lift assist on East Summerfield Way.