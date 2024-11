Medical assists were made at 9:57 a.m. on Franklin Avenue; 3:01 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 3:07 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 3:45 p.m. on North Cape Rock Road; 6:14 p.m. on Gordonville Road; and 8:45 p.m. on Saddleridge Lane.

At 10:51 a.m., false alarm or false call on Bloomfield Road.

At 11:27 a.m., vehicle accident, general cleanup on William Street.

At 12:23 p.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on Luce Street.

At 12:52 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Broadway.

At 2:51 p.m., a call on Corporate Circle.

At 3:38 p.m., no incident found on arrival on Lexington Avenue.

At 4:25 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on South Kingshighway.

At 4:43 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Delwin Street.

At 5:36 p.m., a cal on South Sprigg Street.