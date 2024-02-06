Cape Girardeau Fire report 10/21/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct. 19 n Medical assists were made 1:56 p.m. on Linden Street; 4:23 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 4:34 p.m. at South Pacific and Independence streets...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Oct. 19
Medical assists were made 1:56 p.m. on Linden Street; 4:23 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 4:34 p.m. at South Pacific and Independence streets.
At 10:36 a.m., lift assist on Linden Street.
At 10:45 a.m., lift assist on Linden Street.
At 12;01 p.m., lift assist on Briarcliff Drive.
At 8:03 p.m., lift assist on North Silver Springs Road.