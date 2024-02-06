All sections
blotterOctober 21, 2021
Cape Girardeau Fire report 10/21/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct. 19 n Medical assists were made 1:56 p.m. on Linden Street; 4:23 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 4:34 p.m. at South Pacific and Independence streets...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 19

  • Medical assists were made 1:56 p.m. on Linden Street; 4:23 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 4:34 p.m. at South Pacific and Independence streets.
  • At 10:36 a.m., lift assist on Linden Street.
  • At 10:45 a.m., lift assist on Linden Street.
  • At 12;01 p.m., lift assist on Briarcliff Drive.
  • At 8:03 p.m., lift assist on North Silver Springs Road.
  • At 11:27 p.m., lift assist on Minute Men Way.
Police/Fire Reports
