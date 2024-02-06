All sections
blotterOctober 20, 2021
Cape Girardeau Fire report 10/20/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct. 18 n Medical assists were made at 12:59 a.m. on Bellevue Street; 6:27 a.m. at South Sprigg Street and South Kingshighway; 7:23 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 8:14 a.m. on Walnut Street; and 1:23 p.m. on Albert Street;...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 18

  • Medical assists were made at 12:59 a.m. on Bellevue Street; 6:27 a.m. at South Sprigg Street and South Kingshighway; 7:23 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 8:14 a.m. on Walnut Street; and 1:23 p.m. on Albert Street;
  • At 5:19 a.m., fire alarm on Show Me Drive.
