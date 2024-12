Medical assists were made at 10:38 a.m. on Albert Street; 10:50 a.m. on Perryville Road; 11:35 a.m. on Linden Street; 8:19 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 8:27 p.m. on Bellevue Street; 8:46 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 11:48 p.m. on Cousin Street.