blotterJanuary 8, 2021
Cape Girardeau fire report 1/8/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 6 n Medical assists were made at 9:14 a.m. on Walden Pond; 9:15 a.m. North Mount Auburn Road; 9:39 a.m. on Westwood Drive; 10:51 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:45 p.m. on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Jan. 6

  • Medical assists were made at 9:14 a.m. on Walden Pond; 9:15 a.m. North Mount Auburn Road; 9:39 a.m. on Westwood Drive; 10:51 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:45 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 2:33 a.m., commercial fire on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • At 5:36 p.m., lift assist on Earleen Drive.
  • At 8:04 a.m., commercial fire on Whitener Street.
  • At 10:12 a.m., commercial fire on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • At 4:33 p.m.. lift assist on Bloomfield Street.
  • At 6:21 p.m., lift assist on North Frederick Street.
