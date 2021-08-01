Cape Girardeau fire report 1/8/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 6 n Medical assists were made at 9:14 a.m. on Walden Pond; 9:15 a.m. North Mount Auburn Road; 9:39 a.m. on Westwood Drive; 10:51 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:45 p.m. on William Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Jan. 6
Medical assists were made at 9:14 a.m. on Walden Pond; 9:15 a.m. North Mount Auburn Road; 9:39 a.m. on Westwood Drive; 10:51 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:45 p.m. on William Street.
At 2:33 a.m., commercial fire on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 5:36 p.m., lift assist on Earleen Drive.
At 8:04 a.m., commercial fire on Whitener Street.
At 10:12 a.m., commercial fire on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 4:33 p.m.. lift assist on Bloomfield Street.
At 6:21 p.m., lift assist on North Frederick Street.