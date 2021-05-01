Cape Girardeau fire report 1/5/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 3 n Medical assists were made at 12:57 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 1:29 p.m. on East Rodney Drive; 8:44 p.m. on Bloomfield Road. n At 12:02 p.m., vegetation fire on Shirley Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Jan. 3
Medical assists were made at 12:57 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 1:29 p.m. on East Rodney Drive; 8:44 p.m. on Bloomfield Road.
At 12:02 p.m., vegetation fire on Shirley Drive.
At 12:19 p.m., commercial fire on Shirley Drive.
At 1:55 p.m., working residential fire on Hanover Street.
At 2:31 p.m., list assist on North Frederick Street.
At 2:46 p.m., vegetation fire at South Sprigg and La Cruz streets.