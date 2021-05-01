blotter January 5, 2021

Cape Girardeau fire report 1/5/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 3 n Medical assists were made at 12:57 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 1:29 p.m. on East Rodney Drive; 8:44 p.m. on Bloomfield Road. n At 12:02 p.m., vegetation fire on Shirley Drive...