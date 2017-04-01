Cape Girardeau fire report 1/4/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Friday
- Medical assists were made at 12:49 a.m. on Independence Street; 3:50 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 9:39 a.m. on South Lorimier Street; 2:57 p.m. on William Street; 3:13 p.m. on Whitener Street; 5:24 p.m. on North Main Street; and 6:22 p.m. on William Street.
- At 6:38 a.m., a cooking fire on North Kingshighway.
- At 11:04 a.m., extinguishing system activation at Doctors' Park.
- At 11:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injuries on Good Hope Street.
- At 12:07 p.m., a call on Timon Way.
- At 2:28 p.m., alarm system activation on Broadway.
- At 3:48 p.m., building fire on South Forester Drive.
- At 4:12 p.m., cooking fire on Bloomfield Road.
- At 4:43 p.m., person in distress on Siemers Drive.
- At 6:53 p.m., a well-being call on Good Hope Street.
- At 11:14 p.m., alarm system activation on Linden Street.