All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 4, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 1/4/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Friday n Medical assists were made at 12:49 a.m. on Independence Street; 3:50 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 9:39 a.m. on South Lorimier Street; 2:57 p.m. on William Street; 3:13 p.m. on Whitener Street; 5:24 p.m. on North Main Street; and 6:22 p.m. on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:49 a.m. on Independence Street; 3:50 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 9:39 a.m. on South Lorimier Street; 2:57 p.m. on William Street; 3:13 p.m. on Whitener Street; 5:24 p.m. on North Main Street; and 6:22 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 6:38 a.m., a cooking fire on North Kingshighway.
  • At 11:04 a.m., extinguishing system activation at Doctors' Park.
  • At 11:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injuries on Good Hope Street.
  • At 12:07 p.m., a call on Timon Way.
  • At 2:28 p.m., alarm system activation on Broadway.
  • At 3:48 p.m., building fire on South Forester Drive.
  • At 4:12 p.m., cooking fire on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 4:43 p.m., person in distress on Siemers Drive.
  • At 6:53 p.m., a well-being call on Good Hope Street.
  • At 11:14 p.m., alarm system activation on Linden Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 4:43 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 7:45 a.m. on Montgomery Street; 8:29 a.m. on Ridge Street; 10:29 a.m. on Independence Street; 11:48 a.m. on South Spanish Street; 1:50 p.m. on Clark Avenue; and 8:12 p.m. on William Street.

Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:13 a.m. on North Spanish Street; 6:38 a.m. on William Street; 10:44 a.m. on Bloomfield Street; 12:12 p.m. on West Drive; 1:54 p.m. on Linden Street; 6 p.m. on Lexington Avenue; 6:27 p.m. on Independence Street; and 11:23 p.m. on North Park Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy