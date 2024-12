Medical assists were made at 3:10 a.m. on North Middle Street; 4:26 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 7:54 a.m. on Whitener Street; 8:06 on Linden Street; 11:08 on Jim Drury Way; 11:36 a.m. on Frederick Street; 1:44 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 4:18 p.m. on Randol Avenue; 4:22 p.m. on Green Acres Drive; and 6:40 p.m. on East Rodney Drive.