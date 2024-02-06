All sections
January 30, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 1/30/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Saturday. n At 3:39 a.m., a call on South Ellis Street. n At 7:20 a.m., an alarm system sounding on North Sprigg Street. n At 9:26 a.m., an alarm system sounding on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Saturday.

  • At 3:39 a.m., a call on South Ellis Street.
  • At 7:20 a.m., an alarm system sounding on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 9:26 a.m., an alarm system sounding on North Kingshighway.
  • At 10:53 a.m., a call on South Pacific Street.
  • At 11:13 a.m., unauthorized burning on South Hanover Street.
  • At 12:59 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Johnson Street.
  • At 2:39 p.m., a grass fire on Jonquil Lane.
  • At 4:30 p.m., a grass fire on Red Bud Street.
  • At 4:55 p.m., a medical assist on Independence Street.
  • At 5:34 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Franks Lane.
  • At 6:36 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on William Street.
  • At 6:37 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Franks Lane.
  • At 9:29 p.m., a call on Butler Street.
  • At 11:08 p.m., a call on West Cape Rock Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

