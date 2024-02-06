All sections
January 29, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 1/29/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 7:57 a.m. on North Broadview Street; 8:13 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:46 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 11:50 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 4:23 p.m. at Doctors' Park; 7:33 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 8 p.m. on North Park Avenue; 8:11 p.m. on Columbine Street; and 9:38 p.m. on North Fountain Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:57 a.m. on North Broadview Street; 8:13 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:46 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 11:50 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 4:23 p.m. at Doctors' Park; 7:33 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 8 p.m. on North Park Avenue; 8:11 p.m. on Columbine Street; and 9:38 p.m. on North Fountain Street.
  • At 10:25 a.m., a forest, woods or wildland fire on Corporate Circle.
  • At 1:21 p.m., a citizen assist on Themis Street.
  • At 4:15 p.m., a Dumpster or other outside trash fire on Linden Street.
  • At 4:22 p.m., a citizen assist on Themis Street.
Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:43 p.m. on Rock Creek Lane; 1 p.m. on William Street; 10:18 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 10:25 p.m. on Wisteria Drive; and 11:18 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 3:55 a.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on Westwood Drive.
  • At 2:47 p.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Kingshighway.
  • At 8:01 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident on Rock Creek Lane.

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 4:02 a.m. on Bessie Street; 9:47 a.m. on Patricia Street; 12:40 p.m. on Petroleum Road; 1:14 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:08 p.m. on Siemers Drive; 4:16 p.m. on Camellia Drive; 7:29 p.m. on Olive Street; 9:52 p.m. on South Ellis Street; and 10:51 p.m. on Rose Street.
  • At 4:30 a.m., smoke or odor investigation on Kent Drive.
  • At 6:31 a.m., alarm system sounded on North Spring Avenue.
  • At 11:48 a.m., citizen assist on Themis Street.
  • At 12:16 p.m., no incident found on arrival on Sylvan Lane.
  • At 4:23 p.m., citizen assist on Themis Street.
Police/Fire Reports

