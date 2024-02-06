Cape Girardeau fire report 1/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 7:57 a.m. on North Broadview Street; 8:13 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:46 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 11:50 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 4:23 p.m. at Doctors' Park; 7:33 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 8 p.m. on North Park Avenue; 8:11 p.m. on Columbine Street; and 9:38 p.m. on North Fountain Street.
- At 10:25 a.m., a forest, woods or wildland fire on Corporate Circle.
- At 1:21 p.m., a citizen assist on Themis Street.
- At 4:15 p.m., a Dumpster or other outside trash fire on Linden Street.
- At 4:22 p.m., a citizen assist on Themis Street.