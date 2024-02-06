All sections
blotterJanuary 27, 2022
Cape Girardeau Fire report 1/27/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Jan. 25

  • Medical assists were made at 1:29 a.m. on South Henderson Avenue; 5:55 a.m. on North Silver Springs Roads; 8:38 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:50 a.m. on North Spring Avenue; 2:05 p.m. on William Street; 4:57 p.m. on Good Hope Street.
  • At 4:20 p.m., commercial fire at Doctors Park.
  • At 10:29 p.m., lift assist at mile marker 92 on Interstate 55.
