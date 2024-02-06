All sections
blotterJanuary 26, 2022
Cape Girardeau Fire report 1/26/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 24 n Medical assists were made at 1:51 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 7:51 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 8:02 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 8:25 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 10:52 a.m. on Perryville Road; 10:57 a.m. at Doctors Park; 1:12 p.m. on Broadway; 10:39 p.m. on North Main Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Jan. 24

  • Medical assists were made at 1:51 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 7:51 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 8:02 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 8:25 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 10:52 a.m. on Perryville Road; 10:57 a.m. at Doctors Park; 1:12 p.m. on Broadway; 10:39 p.m. on North Main Street.
  • At 7:13 a.m., fire alarm on William Street.
  • At 1:19 p.m., lift assist on South Ellis Street.
  • At 2:08 p.m., commercial fire on West Drive.
