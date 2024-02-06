All sections
blotterJanuary 25, 2022
Cape Girardeau Fire report 1/25/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 23 n Medical assists were made at 12:02 p.m. on Shirley Drive; 2:16 p.m. on Albert Rasche Drive; 4:36 p.m. at Henry and Herman streets. n At 1:11 p.m., commercial fire on Boxwood Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Jan. 23

  • Medical assists were made at 12:02 p.m. on Shirley Drive; 2:16 p.m. on Albert Rasche Drive; 4:36 p.m. at Henry and Herman streets.
  • At 1:11 p.m., commercial fire on Boxwood Drive.
  • At 6:29 p.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
