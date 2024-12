Medical assists were made at 9:41 a.m. on Sapphire Lane; 10:05 a.m. on Scott Street; 1:40 p.m. on Aspen Drive; 3:17 p.m. on North Main Street; 5:23 pm. on North Sprigg Street; 6:48 p.m. on South Farrar Drive; 6:49 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 7:02 p.m. on North Fountain Street; and 8:49 p.m. on Dearmore Court.