All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 2, 2018

Cape Girardeau fire report 1/2/18

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 1:25 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 7:34 a.m. on North Pacific Street; 1:31 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 2:45 p.m. on Hackberry Street; and 5:24 p.m. on Aspen Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:25 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 7:34 a.m. on North Pacific Street; 1:31 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 2:45 p.m. on Hackberry Street; and 5:24 p.m. on Aspen Drive.
  • At 2:01 a.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 3:23 a.m., a call on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • At 8:59 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Normal Avenue.
  • At 10:09 a.m., smoke or odor investigation on Fairlane Drive.
  • At 11:58 a.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 12:44 p.m., alarm system sounded on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 1:01 p.m., a good-intent call on Independence Street.
  • At 5:13 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Doctors' Park Drive.
  • At 10:10 p.m., false alarm or false call on North Silver Springs Road.
  • At 10:18 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Cousin Street.
  • At 11:35 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on South West End Boulevard.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:48 a.m. on Percy Drive; 6:42 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 7:47 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 11:39 a.m. on Briarwood Drive; 2:10 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 2:25 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 4:54 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 5:46 p.m. on Franklin Avenue; 8:04 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 8:06 p.m. on Linden Street; and 10:49 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 7:54 a.m., a call on Ferndale Drive.
  • At 8:52 a.m., sprinkler activation, no fire, on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 12:02 p.m., sprinkler activation, no fire, on Beavercreek Drive.
  • At 4:17 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to South Broadview Street.
  • At 10:16 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Dearmont Circle.

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:29 a.m. on North Main Street; 2:09 a.m. on Lombardo Drive; 3:56 a.m. on Monticello Lane; 4:21 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 4:42 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 12:11 a.m., smoke detector activation on Marietta Street.
  • At 2:48 a.m., emergency medical service on Centennial Drive.
  • At 5:49 a.m., citizen assist on Park Place Drive.
  • At 9:24 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on William Street.
  • At 9:39 a.m., citizen assist on Leroy Drive.
  • At 1:27 p.m., alarm system sounded on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 1:34 p.m., unauthorized burning on Bel Air Drive.
  • At 2:13 p.m., natural vegetation fire on South Kingshighway.
  • At 6:54 p.m., smoke or odor investigation on South Benton Street.
  • At 11:09 p.m., a call on North Frederick Street.
  • At 11:51 p.m., a call on South Pacific Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy