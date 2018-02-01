Cape Girardeau fire report 1/2/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 1:25 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 7:34 a.m. on North Pacific Street; 1:31 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 2:45 p.m. on Hackberry Street; and 5:24 p.m. on Aspen Drive.
- At 2:01 a.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
- At 3:23 a.m., a call on South Minnesota Avenue.
- At 8:59 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Normal Avenue.
- At 10:09 a.m., smoke or odor investigation on Fairlane Drive.
- At 11:58 a.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on South Mount Auburn Road.
- At 12:44 p.m., alarm system sounded on North Sprigg Street.
- At 1:01 p.m., a good-intent call on Independence Street.
- At 5:13 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Doctors' Park Drive.
- At 10:10 p.m., false alarm or false call on North Silver Springs Road.
- At 10:18 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Cousin Street.
- At 11:35 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on South West End Boulevard.