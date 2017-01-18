Cape Girardeau fire report 1/18/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday: n Medical assists were made at 11:37 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 11:41 a.m. on North Main Street; 5:32 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 8:03 p.m. on Interstate 55...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Medical assists were made at 11:37 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 11:41 a.m. on North Main Street; 5:32 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 8:03 p.m. on Interstate 55.
At 8:36 a.m., a gas leak on South Hanover Street.
At 3:47 p.m., a passenger-vehicle fire on South Kingshighway.