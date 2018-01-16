Cape Girardeau fire report 1/16/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
* Medical assists were made at 12:31 a.m. on Linden Street; 8:16 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 9:15 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 11:44 a.m. on William Street; 12:30 p.m. on East Rodney Drive; 12:56 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 5:54 p.m. on East Riverside Drive; and 10:26 p.m. on Meadow Lane.
* At 1:01 a.m., a fire on East State Street.
* At 5:41 a.m., sprinkler activation on South Mount Auburn Road.
* At 9:44 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Franks Lane.
* At 11:28 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North Lorimier Street.
* At 2:40 p.m., unauthorized burning on North Kingshighway.
* At 4:17 p.m., a call on Towers Circle.
* At 5:46 p.m., motor-vehicle accident, with no injuries, on William Street.
* At 6:01 p.m., electrical wiring/equipment problem on Southern Expressway.
* At 7:34 p.m., citizen assist on South West End Boulevard.
* At 8:31 p.m., a call on Stonebridge Drive.
Friday
* Medical assists were made at 2:31 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 3:02 a.m. on Grandview Drive; 10:14 a.m. on Ford Drive; 11:27 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:08 p.m. on William Street; 5:36 p.m. on William Street; 6:49 p.m. on Whispering Oaks; 8:52 p.m. on Themis Street; and 9:26 p.m. on Dearmont Circle.
* At 12:43 a.m., electrical wiring/equipment problem on Independence Street.
* At 1:45 a.m., a personal well-being call on Interstate 55.
* At 9:17 a.m., citizen assist on Palomino Drive.
* At 9:32 a.m., motor-vehicle accident, with no injuries, on William Street.
* At 2:43 p.m., good-intent call on Interstate 55.
Saturday
* Medical assists were made at midnight on South Ellis Street; 5:22 a.m. on North Spring Avenue; 7:17 a.m. on East Rodney Drive; 10:10 a.m. on Meadow Lark Lane; 2:19 p.m. on Fitzgerald Drive; 3:59 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 5:49 p.m. on Gordonville Road; and 8:52 p.m. on William Street.
* At 3:39 p.m., a call on Bloomfield Road.
* At 8:23 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Spring Ave.
Sunday
* Medical assists were made at 12:18 a.m. on South Spring Street; at 2:25 a.m. on South Hanover Street; at 3:06 a.m. on Stonebridge Drive; at 7:46 a.m. on Maria Louise Lane; at 8:20 a.m. on South Hanover Street; at 4:05 p.m. on William Street; at 5:34 p.m. on North Frederick Street; at 7:59 on West Lorimier Street; at 8:54 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
* At 1:43 a.m., a system malfunction on Lexington Avenue.
* At 3:17 a.m., a citizen assist on Saratoga Avenue.
* At 6:05 a.m., a citizen assist on Stonebridge Drive.
* At 10:56 a.m., an EMS call on North Frederick Street.
* At 11:47 a.m., a call on Normal Avenue.
* At 2:47 p.m., an EMS call excluding a vehicle accident on Bloomfield Road.
* At 5:32 p.m., a call on North Middle Street.
* At 6:57 p.m., a call on North Louisiana Avenue.
* At 9:31 p.m., a call on Broadway Street.
* At 9:40 p.m., a call on Copperfield Court.
* At 11:06 p.m., a call on Linden Street.
