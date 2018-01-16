Cape Girardeau fire report 1/16/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

* Medical assists were made at 12:31 a.m. on Linden Street; 8:16 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 9:15 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 11:44 a.m. on William Street; 12:30 p.m. on East Rodney Drive; 12:56 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 5:54 p.m. on East Riverside Drive; and 10:26 p.m. on Meadow Lane.

* At 1:01 a.m., a fire on East State Street.

* At 5:41 a.m., sprinkler activation on South Mount Auburn Road.

* At 9:44 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Franks Lane.

* At 11:28 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North Lorimier Street.

* At 2:40 p.m., unauthorized burning on North Kingshighway.

* At 4:17 p.m., a call on Towers Circle.

* At 5:46 p.m., motor-vehicle accident, with no injuries, on William Street.

* At 6:01 p.m., electrical wiring/equipment problem on Southern Expressway.

* At 7:34 p.m., citizen assist on South West End Boulevard.

* At 8:31 p.m., a call on Stonebridge Drive.

Friday

* Medical assists were made at 2:31 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 3:02 a.m. on Grandview Drive; 10:14 a.m. on Ford Drive; 11:27 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:08 p.m. on William Street; 5:36 p.m. on William Street; 6:49 p.m. on Whispering Oaks; 8:52 p.m. on Themis Street; and 9:26 p.m. on Dearmont Circle.

* At 12:43 a.m., electrical wiring/equipment problem on Independence Street.

* At 1:45 a.m., a personal well-being call on Interstate 55.

* At 9:17 a.m., citizen assist on Palomino Drive.