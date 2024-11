Medical assists were made at 1:49 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; at 4:04 a.m. on Woodlawn Avenue; at 6:03 a.m. on Pear Tree Court; at 7:14 a.m. on Valley View Lane; at 11:45 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; at 2:43 p.m. on Greenbrier St.; at 2:45 p.m. on William St.; at 3:27 p.m. on North Water St.; at 4:44 p.m. on Whitener St.; at 5:24 on Boutin Drive; at 6:03 p.m. on North Frederick St.; at 6:04 p.m. on South Ellis St.; at 7:57 p.m. on Westfield Drive.