January 1, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 1/1/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Thursday.

  • Medical assists were made at 1:32 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:52 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 4:25 p.m. on South Kingshighway; and 4:40 p.m. on Hemlock Court.
  • At 1:32 a.m., a service call on North Main Street.
  • At 2:28 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
  • At 4:29 p.m., a hazardous condition on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 4:54 p.m., a call on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 4:55 p.m., an electrical wiring or equipment problem on Normal Avenue.
  • At 5:56 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 55.
  • At 6:34 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 55.
  • At 10:38 p.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 11:55 p.m., a call on Meadow Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

