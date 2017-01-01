Cape Girardeau fire report 1/1/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Thursday. n Medical assists were made at 1:32 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:52 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 4:25 p.m. on South Kingshighway; and 4:40 p.m. on Hemlock Court...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Thursday.
Medical assists were made at 1:32 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:52 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 4:25 p.m. on South Kingshighway; and 4:40 p.m. on Hemlock Court.
At 1:32 a.m., a service call on North Main Street.
At 2:28 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
At 4:29 p.m., a hazardous condition on South West End Boulevard.
At 4:54 p.m., a call on North Sprigg Street.
At 4:55 p.m., an electrical wiring or equipment problem on Normal Avenue.
At 5:56 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 55.
At 6:34 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 55.