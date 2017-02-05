Cape Girardeau Fire Department reports 5/2/2017

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

Medical assists were made at 5:04 a.m. on Campster Drive; 1:45 p.m. on William Street; 1:46 p.m. on Gordonville Road; 5:31 p.m. on William Street; and 6:02 p.m. on Whitener Street.

At 1:18 a.m., gasoline or other flammable liquid on South Ellis Street.

At 5:39 a.m., a call on North Lorimier Street.

At 10:23 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Jefferson Avenue.

At 10:48 a.m., a smoke or odor investigation on Sherwood Drive.

At 12:01 p.m., a call at Greek Village.

At 12:12 p.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.

At 12:52 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on South Kingshighway.

At 2:18 p.m., a smoke or odor removal on Perryville Road.

At 8:58 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Dunklin Street.

At 9:28 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on Interstate 55.