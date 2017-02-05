All sections
May 2, 2017

Cape Girardeau Fire Department reports 5/2/2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

  • Medical assists were made at 5:04 a.m. on Campster Drive; 1:45 p.m. on William Street; 1:46 p.m. on Gordonville Road; 5:31 p.m. on William Street; and 6:02 p.m. on Whitener Street.
  • At 1:18 a.m., gasoline or other flammable liquid on South Ellis Street.
  • At 5:39 a.m., a call on North Lorimier Street.
  • At 10:23 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 10:48 a.m., a smoke or odor investigation on Sherwood Drive.
  • At 12:01 p.m., a call at Greek Village.
  • At 12:12 p.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 12:52 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on South Kingshighway.
  • At 2:18 p.m., a smoke or odor removal on Perryville Road.
  • At 8:58 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Dunklin Street.
  • At 9:28 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on Interstate 55.
  • At 11:47 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Independence Street.
Police/Fire Reports

