All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 12, 2018

Cape Girardeau fire department report 1/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 1:49 a.m. on North Spanish Street; at 8:06 a.m. on Clark Street; at 9:03 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; at 9:06 a.m. on Aquamsi Street; at 11:46 a.m. on Washington Street; at 5:30 p.m. on Trenton Lane; at 5:46 p.m. on Perry Avenue; and at 9:26 p.m. on Locust Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

* Medical assists were made at 1:49 a.m. on North Spanish Street; at 8:06 a.m. on Clark Street; at 9:03 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; at 9:06 a.m. on Aquamsi Street; at 11:46 a.m. on Washington Street; at 5:30 p.m. on Trenton Lane; at 5:46 p.m. on Perry Avenue; and at 9:26 p.m. on Locust Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

* At 2:51 a.m., a citizen assist on North Henderson Street.

* At 10:20 a.m., an extrication of victim from vehicle on Nash Road.

* At 12:57 p.m., a police matter.

* At 8:19 p.m., an EMS call excluding vehicle accident on North Sprigg Street.

Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Related
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 11
Police report 6-11-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 7
Police report 6-7-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 7
Fire report 6-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy