Cape Girardeau fire department report 1/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
* Medical assists were made at 1:49 a.m. on North Spanish Street; at 8:06 a.m. on Clark Street; at 9:03 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; at 9:06 a.m. on Aquamsi Street; at 11:46 a.m. on Washington Street; at 5:30 p.m. on Trenton Lane; at 5:46 p.m. on Perry Avenue; and at 9:26 p.m. on Locust Street.
* At 2:51 a.m., a citizen assist on North Henderson Street.
* At 10:20 a.m., an extrication of victim from vehicle on Nash Road.
* At 12:57 p.m., a police matter.
* At 8:19 p.m., an EMS call excluding vehicle accident on North Sprigg Street.
