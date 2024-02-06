Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious

Further investigation revealed that the back side of the home was under renovation, contributing to structural instability. Temporary shoring in the basement and holes in the first floor were noted. The house had no utilities, and the fire is considered suspicious. The Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, and Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating.

Mutual aid was received from Jackson Fire Department, Fruitland Fire Protection District, and East County Fire Protection District. Off-duty Cape Girardeau firefighters were also called in to assist. The fire caused extensive damage, estimated at $65,000. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and no smoke detectors were present in the house.

