Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1024 Jefferson on April 4 at 12:34 a.m. The fire occurred in what appeared to be a vacant house at the intersection of Jefferson and S. Hanover.
First units arriving on the scene reported a one-and-a-half-story structure with visible fire and smoke. Initially, crews prepared to make entry into the front of the house, but rapidly changing fire conditions forced them to transition to a defensive mode. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.
Further investigation revealed that the back side of the home was under renovation, contributing to structural instability. Temporary shoring in the basement and holes in the first floor were noted. The house had no utilities, and the fire is considered suspicious. The Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, and Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating.
Mutual aid was received from Jackson Fire Department, Fruitland Fire Protection District, and East County Fire Protection District. Off-duty Cape Girardeau firefighters were also called in to assist. The fire caused extensive damage, estimated at $65,000. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and no smoke detectors were present in the house.
