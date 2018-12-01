Cape Girardeau County sheriff's report 1/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
* Jason D. Goodman, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannaboid of 10 grams or less.
* Samuel J. Hileman, 18, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannaboid of 10 grams or less.
* Terry Hale, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant.
* William T. Maloney, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
* Brett Dieffenbach, 31, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in the fourth degree.
* Daniel Schrader, 30, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
* Robert Thomas, 55, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance/unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
* Karen Bolin, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for littering.
* Ryan Johnson, 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Dexter Police Department warrant for a traffic offense.
* Chasity Harris, 39, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
* Rhonda Wessel, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person.
* Nicholas Wheeler, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for domestic assault in the fourth degree.
* Damian Pyles, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of theft or stealing.
