Cape Girardeau County sheriff's report 1/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Jason D. Goodman, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannaboid of 10 grams or less.

* Samuel J. Hileman, 18, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannaboid of 10 grams or less.

* Terry Hale, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant.

* William T. Maloney, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

* Brett Dieffenbach, 31, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in the fourth degree.