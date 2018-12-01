All sections
January 12, 2018

Cape Girardeau County sheriff's report 1/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Jason D. Goodman, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannaboid of 10 grams or less.

* Samuel J. Hileman, 18, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannaboid of 10 grams or less.

* Terry Hale, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant.

* William T. Maloney, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

* Brett Dieffenbach, 31, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in the fourth degree.

* Daniel Schrader, 30, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.

* Robert Thomas, 55, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance/unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Karen Bolin, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for littering.

* Ryan Johnson, 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Dexter Police Department warrant for a traffic offense.

* Chasity Harris, 39, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Rhonda Wessel, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person.

* Nicholas Wheeler, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for domestic assault in the fourth degree.

* Damian Pyles, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of theft or stealing.

