Arrests

David L. Sweeney Jr., 31, of Jackson was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for combined alcohol-drug intoxication.

Sylvia M. Parks, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested at County Road 605 and Highway 177 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Brian W. Leirer, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Alpine Drive on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Charles B. Strop, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 107, on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Jordan L. Colyer, 19, no address, was arrested on Village Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Christopher G. Davie, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Thurman L. Skaggs III, 44, of Scott City was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

George H. Johnson Jr., 39, of Whitewater was arrested on Route F on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda G. Lorhan, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route F on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Christopher M. Siebert, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on Cape Girardeau County warrants for forgery and stealing.

David L. Ivie, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Lacey Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary and stealing.