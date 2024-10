Timothy B. Fitzgerald, 24, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at Route W and County Road 616 on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense and on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for forgery.

Nancy K. Herren, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on Howard County, Missouri, warrants for probation violation for possession of synthetic narcotic and probation violation for possession of barbiturates.

Zachary A. Fann, 22, of Scott City was arrested on Court Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated.

