Kevin S. Hendrickson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Highway 25 and Route K on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Terri E. Bequette, 38, of Bismarck, Missouri, was arrested on County Road 383 on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for the moving traffic violation on driving while revoked.

James H. Williams Jr., 52, of Burfordville was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for distribution-delivery-manufacture-produce or attempt to produce a controlled substance.

Darrin P. Underwood, 28, of Jackson was arrested at Highway 72 and Highway 34 on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of failure to appear for nonsupport.

Planet S. Pruitt, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North and B streets on Cape Girardeau warrants for a lane violation, no operator's license, expired plates and no insurance.

Dallas J. Garrison, 23, of Jackson was arrested on Route E on suspicion of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.

Kelsey N. McMahon, 29, of Jackson was arrested on Route E on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and receiving stolen property.

Gerald M. Jones, 29, of Jackson was arrested on Route E on suspicion of second degree burglary and receiving stolen property.

Daniel A. Parris, 19, of Jackson was arrested at Highway 25 and Jackson Trail on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor-vehicle trailer.

Faylon S. Marshall, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Bretton E. Stevens, 39, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on Route K and Onyx Lane on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Brian E. Harris, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at William Street and Koch Avenue on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.