Arrests

Zachery T. Wyatt, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cardinal Lane on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault, possession on a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory A. Winchester, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cardinal Lane on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Maranda A. Evans, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on U.S. 61 on suspicion of stealing.

Christopher C. Brooks, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on suspicion of stealing a firearm-explosive weapon.

Gregory E. Strubberg, 43, of Jackson was arrested at West Cape Rock Drive and Tomahawk Lane on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather A. Bacon, 33, no address, was arrested on Route K on a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for stealing.

Elizabeth J. Willcut, 24, of Jackson was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Kenneth E. Marsh, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on West Main Street on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Joshua L. Jones, 38, of Jackson was arrested on Ridgeview Lane on suspicion of violating an order of protection.

Thomas E. Jaster II, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at routes N, U and T on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to appear for improper registration.

Nicholas E. Powderly, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Route Y on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.