Colton L. Burrows, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested on County Road 630 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Steven R. Nimon, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Seminole Lane on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Willie E. Moore, 43, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on Butternut Lane on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Stephen K. Lentz, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on South Forester Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of an order of protection, third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.

Dayton R. Gibson, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on suspicion of a violation of an order of protection.