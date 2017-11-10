All sections
October 11, 2017

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police reports 10/11/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • A motor vehicle theft was reported at 1120 N. Kingshighway.
  • A theft was reported at 113 Broadway.
  • A theft was reported at 50 Centennial Drive.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 311 Barberry St.
  • Property damage was reported at First Baptist Church, 1289 Lexington Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at 500 S. Sprigg Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • A warrant of commitment was reported.
  • A forgery was reported at 535 Broadway.
  • Assist other agency was reported at Baldwin Drive and Lasalle Avenue.
  • Assist other agency was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Arson, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage was reported in the 300 block of Barberry Street.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 417 Marroseann Drive.
  • A person was taken into protective custody at William Street and South Henderson Avenue.
  • Burglary and violation of order of protection was reported at 555 N. Spring Ave.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Robert Ellis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana under 35 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic narcotics.

Assaults

  • Two assaults were reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Oak Hill Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

