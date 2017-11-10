Cape Girardeau and Jackson police reports 10/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- A motor vehicle theft was reported at 1120 N. Kingshighway.
- A theft was reported at 113 Broadway.
- A theft was reported at 50 Centennial Drive.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 311 Barberry St.
- Property damage was reported at First Baptist Church, 1289 Lexington Ave.
- Property damage was reported at 500 S. Sprigg Ave.
Miscellaneous
- A warrant of commitment was reported.
- A forgery was reported at 535 Broadway.
- Assist other agency was reported at Baldwin Drive and Lasalle Avenue.
- Assist other agency was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
- Arson, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage was reported in the 300 block of Barberry Street.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 417 Marroseann Drive.
- A person was taken into protective custody at William Street and South Henderson Avenue.
- Burglary and violation of order of protection was reported at 555 N. Spring Ave.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Robert Ellis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana under 35 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic narcotics.
Assaults
- Two assaults were reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Oak Hill Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.