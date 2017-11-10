Cape Girardeau and Jackson police reports 10/11/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A theft was reported at 50 Centennial Drive.

A theft was reported at 50 Centennial Drive.

A theft was reported at 113 Broadway.

A theft was reported at 113 Broadway.

A motor vehicle theft was reported at 1120 N. Kingshighway.

A motor vehicle theft was reported at 1120 N. Kingshighway.

Property damage was reported at 500 S. Sprigg Ave.

Property damage was reported at 500 S. Sprigg Ave.

Property damage was reported at First Baptist Church, 1289 Lexington Ave.

Property damage was reported at First Baptist Church, 1289 Lexington Ave.

Property damage was reported at 311 Barberry St.

Property damage was reported at 311 Barberry St.

A warrant of commitment was reported.

A forgery was reported at 535 Broadway.

Assist other agency was reported at Baldwin Drive and Lasalle Avenue.

Assist other agency was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.

Arson, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage was reported in the 300 block of Barberry Street.

Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 417 Marroseann Drive.

A person was taken into protective custody at William Street and South Henderson Avenue.