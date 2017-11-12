Cape Giradeau police report 12/11/17

All sections
December 11, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/11/17



CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Sandra R. Glastetter, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Lorimier and Independence streets.
  • James R. Brewster, 60, of St. Mary, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Interstate 55 and North Kingshighway.
  • Luigi G. Mastropierro, 40, 17 S. Hanover St., was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway on a drug violation.

Arrests

  • Hannah G. Melvin, no age given, 2835 Whitener St., Apt. 8, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon at Independence and Spanish streets.
  • Samantha Bowen, no age given, and Jason P. Elbrecht, no age given, both of 517 S. West End Blvd., were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing and possession of a controlled substance at J.C. Penney, 3049 William St.
Summons

  • Sarah G. Mullinix, 19, of Wildwood, Missouri, was issued a summons at William and South Spanish streets for unlawful use of a driver's license.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at New Vision Counseling, 619 N. Broadview St.

Thefts

  • A motor vehicle was reported stolen at West End Boulevard and Brenda Kay Court.
  • Theft was reported at 2321 Bloomfield St.
  • The Hangout, 727 Broadway, reported theft.
  • Macy's, 3049 William St., reported shoplifting of coats and shirts.
  • 2003 Chevy Impala was reported stolen at 546 S. Sprigg St.
  • Belladona Salon & Spa, 201 N. Mount Auburn Road, reported stealing.
  • Stealing was reported at 113 Broadway.

Property damage

  • Damage to the hood of a truck was reported at Broadway and Main Street.
  • A report was made at 45 S. West End Blvd.
Police/Fire Reports

