Cape Giradeau police report 12/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Sandra R. Glastetter, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Lorimier and Independence streets.
- James R. Brewster, 60, of St. Mary, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Interstate 55 and North Kingshighway.
- Luigi G. Mastropierro, 40, 17 S. Hanover St., was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway on a drug violation.
Arrests
- Hannah G. Melvin, no age given, 2835 Whitener St., Apt. 8, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon at Independence and Spanish streets.
- Samantha Bowen, no age given, and Jason P. Elbrecht, no age given, both of 517 S. West End Blvd., were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 121 S. Sprigg St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing and possession of a controlled substance at J.C. Penney, 3049 William St.