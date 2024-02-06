Cape Giardeau Fire report 10/27/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct. 25 n Medical assists were made at 11:17 a.m. on Thomas Drive; 11:20 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 2:22 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 5:17 p.m. on Greek Drive. n At 12:08 p.m., lift assist on Pioneer Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Oct. 25
Medical assists were made at 11:17 a.m. on Thomas Drive; 11:20 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 2:22 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 5:17 p.m. on Greek Drive.