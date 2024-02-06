All sections
blotterOctober 27, 2021
Cape Giardeau Fire report 10/27/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct. 25 n Medical assists were made at 11:17 a.m. on Thomas Drive; 11:20 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 2:22 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 5:17 p.m. on Greek Drive. n At 12:08 p.m., lift assist on Pioneer Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 25

  • Medical assists were made at 11:17 a.m. on Thomas Drive; 11:20 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 2:22 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 5:17 p.m. on Greek Drive.
  • At 12:08 p.m., lift assist on Pioneer Drive.
