Cape fire report 7/9/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Sunday
Medical assists were made at 12:53 a.m. on North Middle Street, 10:11 a.m. on North Spanish Street, 10:40 a.m. on Bertling Street, 11:40 a.m. on William Street, 12:07 p.m. on Bellevue Street, 1:57 p.m. on South Middle Street, 3:14 p.m. on South Henderson Avenue, 4:05 p.m on William Street and 8:22 p.m. on North Middle Street.
At 1:23 a.m., removal of victims from stalled elevator was performed at Towers Circle.
At 6:57 a.m., an EMS call was made on Delwin Street.
At 10:34 a.m., false alarm or false call was reported on Broadway.
At 1:49 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on North Main Street.
At 2:01 p.m. motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on North Spanish Street.
At 2:30 p.m., dumpster or other outside trash fire was reported on Broadway.
At 3:16 p.m., a citizen assist was made on South West End Boulevard.
At 7:53 p.m., a good intent call was made on Linden Street.