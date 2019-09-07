Cape fire report 7/9/19

Medical assists were made at 12:53 a.m. on North Middle Street, 10:11 a.m. on North Spanish Street, 10:40 a.m. on Bertling Street, 11:40 a.m. on William Street, 12:07 p.m. on Bellevue Street, 1:57 p.m. on South Middle Street, 3:14 p.m. on South Henderson Avenue, 4:05 p.m on William Street and 8:22 p.m. on North Middle Street.