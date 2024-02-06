All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJuly 22, 2021
Cape fire report 7/22/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. July 20 n Medical assists were made at 1:33 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 6:45 a.m. on William Street; 1:20 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 3:10 p.m. on Linden Street; 6:12 p.m. on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

July 20

  • Medical assists were made at 1:33 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 6:45 a.m. on William Street; 1:20 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 3:10 p.m. on Linden Street; 6:12 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:41 p.m. at North West End Boulevard and North Louisiana Avenue; 10:07 p.m. on Washington Avenue.
  • At 9:02 a.m., vehicle fire at North County Park.
  • At 12:05 p.m., lift assist on Gordonville Road.
  • At 5:47 p.m., fire alarm on Clark Avenue.
  • At 10:39 p.m., fire alarm on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 11:29 p.m., commercial fire on South Spring Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy