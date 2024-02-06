Cape fire report 7/22/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. July 20
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
July 20
Medical assists were made at 1:33 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 6:45 a.m. on William Street; 1:20 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 3:10 p.m. on Linden Street; 6:12 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:41 p.m. at North West End Boulevard and North Louisiana Avenue; 10:07 p.m. on Washington Avenue.
At 9:02 a.m., vehicle fire at North County Park.
At 12:05 p.m., lift assist on Gordonville Road.
At 5:47 p.m., fire alarm on Clark Avenue.
At 10:39 p.m., fire alarm on Bloomfield Road.
At 11:29 p.m., commercial fire on South Spring Avenue.