Cape fire report 6/6/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Tuesday
Medical assist calls were made at 7:02 p.m. on South Sprigg Street and 9:04 p.m. on Linden Street.
At 6:51 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment was reported on Kiwanis Drive.
At 9:34 a.m., cooking fire, confined to container, was reported on Themis Street.
At 10:15 a.m., alarm system sounded at Doctors Park.
At 4:48 p.m., oil or other combustible liquid spill was reported on Interstate 55.
At 5:58 p.m., EMS call was made on Sherwood Drive.
At 6:05 p.m., person in distress was reported on Linden Street.