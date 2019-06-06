All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJune 6, 2019
Cape fire report 6/6/19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n Medical assist calls were made at 7:02 p.m. on South Sprigg Street and 9:04 p.m. on Linden Street. n At 6:51 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment was reported on Kiwanis Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tuesday

  • Medical assist calls were made at 7:02 p.m. on South Sprigg Street and 9:04 p.m. on Linden Street.
  • At 6:51 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment was reported on Kiwanis Drive.
  • At 9:34 a.m., cooking fire, confined to container, was reported on Themis Street.
  • At 10:15 a.m., alarm system sounded at Doctors Park.
  • At 4:48 p.m., oil or other combustible liquid spill was reported on Interstate 55.
  • At 5:58 p.m., EMS call was made on Sherwood Drive.
  • At 6:05 p.m., person in distress was reported on Linden Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy