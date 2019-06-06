blotter June 6, 2019

Cape fire report 6/6/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n Medical assist calls were made at 7:02 p.m. on South Sprigg Street and 9:04 p.m. on Linden Street. n At 6:51 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment was reported on Kiwanis Drive...