Cape fire report 6/5/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 1:56 a.m. on Stoddard Street, 8:47 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:06 a.m. on Briarwood Drive, 9:07 a.m. on Albert Street, 1:14 p.m. on Linden Street, 2:18 p.m. on Kiwanis Drive, 2:34 p.m. on South Sprigg Street, 3:54 p.m. on Lowes Drive, 4:61 p.m. on Peioronnet Drive and 5:35 p.m. on North Ellis Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Monday
Medical assists were made at 1:56 a.m. on Stoddard Street, 8:47 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:06 a.m. on Briarwood Drive, 9:07 a.m. on Albert Street, 1:14 p.m. on Linden Street, 2:18 p.m. on Kiwanis Drive, 2:34 p.m. on South Sprigg Street, 3:54 p.m. on Lowes Drive, 4:61 p.m. on Peioronnet Drive and 5:35 p.m. on North Ellis Street.
At 9:27 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire was reported on Albert Street.
At 11 a.m., unauthorized burning was reported on South Benton Street.
At 11:45 a.m., a citizen assist call was made on Linden Street.
At 1:03 p.m. a building fire was reported on Wheeler Street.
At 2:22 p.m., a good intent call was made on South Mount Auburn Road.
At 6:28 p.m., EMS call was made on William Street.
At 10:22 p.m., a citizen assist was made on Summerfield Way.