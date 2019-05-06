All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJune 5, 2019
Cape fire report 6/5/19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 1:56 a.m. on Stoddard Street, 8:47 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:06 a.m. on Briarwood Drive, 9:07 a.m. on Albert Street, 1:14 p.m. on Linden Street, 2:18 p.m. on Kiwanis Drive, 2:34 p.m. on South Sprigg Street, 3:54 p.m. on Lowes Drive, 4:61 p.m. on Peioronnet Drive and 5:35 p.m. on North Ellis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:56 a.m. on Stoddard Street, 8:47 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:06 a.m. on Briarwood Drive, 9:07 a.m. on Albert Street, 1:14 p.m. on Linden Street, 2:18 p.m. on Kiwanis Drive, 2:34 p.m. on South Sprigg Street, 3:54 p.m. on Lowes Drive, 4:61 p.m. on Peioronnet Drive and 5:35 p.m. on North Ellis Street.
  • At 9:27 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire was reported on Albert Street.
  • At 11 a.m., unauthorized burning was reported on South Benton Street.
  • At 11:45 a.m., a citizen assist call was made on Linden Street.
  • At 1:03 p.m. a building fire was reported on Wheeler Street.
  • At 2:22 p.m., a good intent call was made on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 6:28 p.m., EMS call was made on William Street.
  • At 10:22 p.m., a citizen assist was made on Summerfield Way.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy