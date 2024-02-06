Cape fire report 5/31/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 6:09 a.m. on Whitener Street, 6:10 a.m. on William Street, 12:16 p.m. on Broadway, 12:32 p.m. on South Park Avenue, 3:33 p.m. on Hawthorne Road and 4:01 p.m. on North Street...
Thursday
Medical assists were made at 6:09 a.m. on Whitener Street, 6:10 a.m. on William Street, 12:16 p.m. on Broadway, 12:32 p.m. on South Park Avenue, 3:33 p.m. on Hawthorne Road and 4:01 p.m. on North Street.
At 7:57 a.m., a hazardous condition call was made on Water Street.
At 4:03 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Ranney Avenue.
At 6:03 p.m., good intent call was made on Siemers Drive.
At 8:37 p.m., a water problem was reported on North Main Street.