Cape fire report 4/15/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 12:27 a.m. on Broadway, 8:34 a.m. on Boxwood Drive, 9:47 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 12:30 p.m. on Normal Avenue, 3:39 p.m. on Whitener Street and 7:12 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court.
- At 1:58 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Nash Road.
- At 2:24 p.m., a power line down on Lakeshore Drive.
- At 2:27 p.m., a false alarm or false call was made on North Kingshighway.
- At 2:31 p.m., a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire on Hilldale Circle.
- At 3:08 p.m., a false alarm or false call was made on Gordonville Road.
- At 3:33 p.m., a smoke or odor investigation was made on Rand Street.
- At 3:54 p.m., a dispatched and canceled en route to County Road 618.
- At 4:17 p.m., a dispatched and canceled en route to County Road 645.
- At 4:30 p.m., alarm system sounded on St. Francis Drive.