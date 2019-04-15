All sections
April 15, 2019

Cape fire report 4/15/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:27 a.m. on Broadway, 8:34 a.m. on Boxwood Drive, 9:47 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 12:30 p.m. on Normal Avenue, 3:39 p.m. on Whitener Street and 7:12 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 1:58 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Nash Road.
  • At 2:24 p.m., a power line down on Lakeshore Drive.
  • At 2:27 p.m., a false alarm or false call was made on North Kingshighway.
  • At 2:31 p.m., a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire on Hilldale Circle.
  • At 3:08 p.m., a false alarm or false call was made on Gordonville Road.
  • At 3:33 p.m., a smoke or odor investigation was made on Rand Street.
  • At 3:54 p.m., a dispatched and canceled en route to County Road 618.
  • At 4:17 p.m., a dispatched and canceled en route to County Road 645.
  • At 4:30 p.m., alarm system sounded on St. Francis Drive.
Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 8:44 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:02 a.m. on Yorktown Drive, 10:05 a.m. on Linden Street, 10:54 a.m. on Rusmar Street, 12:09 p.m. on Good Hope Street, 1:13 p.m. on William Street, 2:04 p.m. on Linden Street, 2:08 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle, 6:18 p.m. on South Benton Street and 8:05 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 9:51 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to South Kingshighway.
  • At 6:41 p.m., good-intent call on Independence Street.
  • At 11:26 p.m., building fire on Hickory Street.

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:11 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 11:04 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 12:35 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 8:23 p.m. on South Minnesota Avenue and 8:58 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • At 3:09 a.m., false alarm or false call on College Street.
  • At 5:04 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Franks Lane.
  • At 9:45 a.m., good-intent call on Highway 74.
  • At 10:27 a.m., citizen assist on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 11:56 a.m., alarm system sounded on Parker Drive.
  • At 2:21 p.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Hanover Street.
