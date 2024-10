Medical assists were made at 12:33 a.m. on Bertling Street, 3:52 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 9:24 a.m. on Terrie Hill Road, 1:38 p.m. on Linden Street, 2:34 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road, 3:20 p.m. on South Louisiana Avenue, 4:43 p.m. on Linden Street, 5:07 p.m. on William Street and 5:34 p.m. on Stonebridge Drive.